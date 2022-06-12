Service takes place to mark 49th anniversary of Coleraine bomb

A service was held outside Coleraine Leisure Centre on Sunday 12th June to remember the 49th anniversary of the Coleraine bomb.

A public service has taken place to mark the 49th anniversary of the Coleraine bomb.

Sunday's event, led by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Reverend Donard Collins, Chairman of Coleraine Ministers’ Council, included a formal dedication of a new memorial stone which now marks of the spot of the explosion on Railway Road.

During the service, Reverend Collins read out the names of the six people who lost their lives in the atrocity.

Much more on this story in Tuesday's paper.

