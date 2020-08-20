NIPA Start Young Birds with Area Liberations

FOR the start of the young bird season the NIPA as usual had a series of Area Liberations, although the plan was that there would be just two, a top lib at Mullingar and the bottom part going to Tullamore.

Sect F decided to go to Navan and the far flying Sect H including Derry City going to Mullingar. Birds were released in Navan, Mullingar and Tullamore on Saturday 8th August, a bit later than the normal start time.

All clubs are operating under restrictions because of Covid 19, well done to the various teams across the whole country.

1st & 2nd in MAC Mullingar for Danny Dixon -

Mullingar in Co. Meath was the venue for the first young bird ace of the season. Birds were liberated on Saturday 8th August at 08.30am in little or no wind.

Rasharkin fancier Danny Dixon has the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine with just over 1,600 birds competing. He timed his winning red cock at 10.54am for the 109 miles fly to the village of Dunloy. Sire is a son of "Heartbreaker" when paired to his Gert Heylen Jackpot Hen while the dam is a daughter of "Heartbreaker".

Danny's second bird a blue chequer w/f hen timed just seconds behind is from a brother of "Heartbreaker" when paired to a daughter of the "Quiverman" This is the Dixon lofts second Combine win of the season have topped it from the tough Bude.

Last week's St Malo National Combine winner Harold Cubitt is again well placed winning 4th & 5th Combine. Mervyn Egleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Mullingar 48/1615 - D Dixon Rasharkin 1336, D Dixon 1336, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1332, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1332, H Cubitt 1332, W McFetridge 1326, T Whyte Rasharkin 1324, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1304, Blair & Rankin 1303, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1301, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1289, Steele & McNeill 1288, Young & McManus Ahoghill 1285, Young & McManus 1285, Young & McManus 1283, A, C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1283, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1281, N Bradley Rasharkin 1279

N Bradley 1279, Stewart Bros 1275, R H Clements Associate 1270, Stewart Bros 1269, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1268, T Whyte 1267, George Bell Ballymena 1266, Young & McManus 1261, Chris Young Ahoghill 1261, Young & McManus 1258, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1254, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1253

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points. Week 1 - D Dixon Rasharkin 29, W McFetridge Rasharkin 23, H Cubitt Rasharkin 23, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 15, T Whyte Rasharkin 9, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 9, W & J McLean 6, Young & McManus Ahoghill 6.

Ballymena & Antrim Clubs Mullingar –

Rasharkin & District HPS 11/302 – W McFetridge 1332, H Cubitt 1332, 1332, W McFetridge 1326, T Whyte 1324, W & J McLean 1301. Danny Dixon 1336.53, 1336.06. William McFetridge timed his blue hen a gift bird from clubmate Mark Milliken at 10.48am flying 105 miles.

Broughshane & District 6/144 – R Wylie 1315, 1190, M Neilly 1150, T & M Morrow 1142, 1142, G Johnston 1063. Robert Wylie had a big early bird into Broughshane & District recording velocity 1315 timing the winner at 10.46am flying 101 miles. .

Muckamore HPS 9/409 – Alan Steele 1312, S & N Maginty 1309, 1248, J & J Bones & Yates 1239, 1239, A Steele 1224, R Bethel & D Young 1214, Sam Murphy 1203. Well done Alan on winning today’s race in Muckamore HPS from Mullingar, having a super season

Ballymena & District HPS 7/238 – Blair & Rankin 1304, 1303, J Eagleson & Sons 1268, G Bell 1266, J Eagleson & Sons 1253, 1253, 1252, Blair & Rankin 1251, W & J Smyth 1248, R Service & Son 1243. Bertie Blair wins the first young bird race and has the best two birds in the town.

He timed his blue hen at 10.47am for the 102 mile fly to the lofts. Sire is from McGimpsey Bros of Newtownards and the dam is from Gibb Lofts. This Lambrechts hen has now bred 4 x 1st winners.

This was Bertie's second win of the season having topped the Combine from Corrin in June.

Cullybackey HPS 6/194 – J McNaghten & Son 1288, A Darragh 1272, 1272, C & R McIntyre 1268, 1259, C McDowell 123, T Picken & Son 1114, N & S Anderson 1113, 1112.

Today’s race winner is Iain McNaghten, timing his cheq hen at 10.50am, This hen is a sister to Iain’s blue pied hen that flew so well for him last year as a young bird. Well done Iain, great start.

Ahoghill Flying Club 10/395 – Young McManus & Sons 1285, 1285, 1283, 1261, Chris Young 1261, Young McManus & Sons 1258, J Smyth & son 1254, Chris Young 1224, C Moore 1196, 1196. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Young McManus & Sons 1283, Chris Moore 1131.

Randalstown 6/203 – Stewart Bros 1281, 1275, 1269, F & G & J Dickey 1237, 1194, 1190, Houston Bros 1058, 1056.

Harryville HPS 9/304 – R H Clements 1270, K & K Kernohan 1259, R H Clements 1230, G Price 1230, J Millar & Son 1228, D Craig 1225, K & K Kernohan 1221, J Millar & Son 1218, K & K Kernohan 1212, G Price 1196. Well done Roy winner was of a son of the Vermerburgen pair x g/dtr of Sagan

Kells & District HPS 7/246 – Surgenor Bros 1239, 1239, 1239, C & D Jackson 1224, Surgenor Bros 1220, Gregg Bros 1215, C & D Jackson 1215, H Boyd 1183. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Boyd 1159, Gregg Bros 1154, H Turkington 1152.

Mullingar was the venue again for the second of the Area Liberations, mist and fog over the route delayed the liberation until 13.35hrs, released in a Lt East wind.

A bit erratic for a few lofts but most birds are reported home on what was always going to be a difficult weekend. Card of the Day was produced by Danny Dixon from Dunloy, with the Top 9 places in the Mid Antrim Combine and Gary Gibson the Cullybackey winner completing the Top 10, Billy & Joe Smyth had a good card in Ballymena including timing the winner and Roy Clements tops Harryville for the second week.

Mid Antrim Combine Mullingar (2) - Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1294, 1294, 1294, 1294, 1294, 1293, 1292, 1276, 1276., G Gibson Associate 1273, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1270, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1267, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1267, 1266, 1265, R H Clements Associate 1264, 1263, H Cubitt 1257.

Ballymena & Antrim Clubs Mullingar

Cullybackey HPS 9/311 - Gary Gibson 1273, C & R McIntyre 1249, 1245, A Darragh 1214, 1200, C McDowell 1147, N & S Anderson 1131, C McDowell 1127, J & J Greer 1126, 1124, , J McNaghten & Son 1124, N & S Anderson 1115. Today’s race winner in Cullybackey from Mullingar where 9 members sent 311 birds, was Gary Gibson, timing his Cheq Pied hen at 3.54.57 to record a velocity of 1273.726. Well done Gary, and to all in the result today.

Randalstown HPS 8/211 – Stewart Bros 1270, J McNeill & Son 1246, F & G & J Dickey 1149, 1149, Stewart Bros 1144, F & G & J Dickey 1132, Stewart Bros 1129, J Millar 1125.

Ballymena & District HPS 9/252 – W & J Smyth 1267, R Service & Son 1240, W & J Smyth 1230, 1230, Blair & Rankin 1227, W & J Smyth 1220, Blair & Rankin 1211, R Service & Son 1189, 1181, 1181.

Rasharkion & District HPS 11/291 – Harold Cubitt 1267, 1266, N Branley 1246, W & J McLean 1228, P McDonald 1225, Steele & McNeill 1222. Danny Dixon – 1294, 1294, 1294, 1294, 1294, 1293, 1292, 1276, 1276.

Harryville HPS 11/309 – R H Clements 1264, 1263, K & K Kernohan 1263, G Price 1205, J Rock 1202, K & K Kernohan 1201, 1200, L Mullan 1200, Johnston & Richards 1197, L Mullan 1195. Roy Clements wins 2 in a row with one the same way breed as his 1st Section B winner from Rosscarbery. Top bloodlines Vermeerbergen and Ray Forbes Soontjen family have bred a host of winners, well done Roy.

Kells & District HPS 7/236 – C & D Jackson 1247, 1247, 1230, 1229, H Turkington 1218, C & D Jackson 1209, 1208, 1208. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Gregg Bros 1176, A Barkley & Son 1147, 1103.The winner for Davy was bred by clubmate Geoff Surgenor.

Muckamore HPS – S & J Bones & Trevor Yates 1232, 1230, S & N Maginty 1214, 1214, Bethel & Young 1213, 1213, Well done Jason and Trevor, a top card and a winner recording velocity 1232.

Broughshane & District – R Wylie 1197, D Houston & Son 1173, 1173, 1173, A Purvis, 1152, 1134, R Wylie 1106, 1104.

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/318 - Adrian Shields 1135, J Smyth & Son 1131, 1130, T & G Balmer 1125, 1124, J Smyth & Son 1120, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1119, 1118, T Young & Son 1116, 1114. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – M/M Robinson 1119, J Smyth & Son 1110.