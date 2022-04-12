Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday

Galopin Des Champs, so unfortunate not to collect at the Cheltenham Festival, tops the 13 remaining entries for the Grade 1 BoyleSports Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Sunday.



His trainer Willie Mullins has also left Blue Sari, Haut En Couleurs, Saint Sam and Shadow Rider in the race, one of two highly anticipated Grade 1 events on the Easter Sunday card.

There is no shortage of opposition to the champion trainer’s squad with Gabynako in the mix for Gavin Cromwell while Beacon Edge and Master McShee, Grade 1 winners for Noel Meade and Paddy Corkery respectively, are also on course to line up.



Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the entries for the BoyleSports Gold Cup featuring Galopin Des Champs, one of the most exciting novice chasers at the moment, and hopefully we will get to see him on Sunday.

"Master McShee will be bidding for a second Grade 1 success after his win in the Grade 1 BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick’s Christmas festival. The winner of Sunday’s race will be joining an illustrious roll of honour with Al Boum Photo and Arkle among the previous winners."



Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi is set to put her unbeaten record on the line in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle.



The Harry Fry-trained six-year-old made it six wins from as many starts when taking the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month and she tops the 22 remaining entries.



Willie Mullins is likely to provide the stiffest opposition to Love Envoi as he has left all his original entries in the race with the likes of Brandy Love, Grangee, Braganza and Dinoblue among his 13.



Colm Murphy could yet be represented by Impervious while Gordon Elliott’s Party Central is another that could renew Cheltenham Festival rivalry with the English raider. Also standing their ground is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Lunar Display and Kilbarry Chloe which would be seeking to complete a hat-trick of wins for trainer Con O’Keeffe.



Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, said: "We are thrilled to have the quality of entries still remaining in our two Grade 1 races on Sunday. The Grade 1 BoyleSports Gold Cup features unlucky Cheltenham faller Galopin Des Champs and Grade 1 winners Fury Road, Beacon Edge and Master McShee and it looks a race to savour.



"Similarly, we are blown away but the terrifically strong entry for the Grade 1 Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle with 22 horses going forward, including Cheltenham heroine Love Envoi which will be bidding to give Harry Fry his second success in the race.



"The ground is currently good to yielding with heavy rain due for the remainder of today and scattered showers forecast for the rest of the week. We are looking forward to a weekend of top-class activity in the build up to the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at 5pm on Easter Monday."