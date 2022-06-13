Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine

Coleraine’s Under 11 cricket team has been in action in the past couple of weeks as the season gets underway.

A mostly new team of players have been learning the intricacies of the great game with training at the club ground on a Friday night and matches on Monday nights.

So far, they have played two competitive games and whilst they have yet to record a win, the rapid improvement in the side is obvious and they look like they have the makings of a competitive outfit.

Their coach, Mark Smyth, had this to say: “We have a lot of new players this year who didn’t get much cricket in the last two years due to COVID restrictions but they are all working their socks off at training and the improvement is not just week-by-week, it’s minute-by-minute.

"It is wonderful to see youngsters learning to play cricket and falling in love with it.”

