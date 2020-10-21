Ireland team named for Guinness Six Nations return

Total of 27 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in last week
Jacob Stockdale.
THE Ireland Coaching Team have named the match day squad for the rescheduled 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships fixtures against Italy which will take place at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday (October 24).
Captain Johnny Sexton is joined in the half backs by Conor Murray with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose paired in the midfield. Jacob Stockdale is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and the uncapped Hugo Keenanon the wings.
Upfront Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter make up the front row while James Ryan and Tadgh Beirne fill the second row berths. In the back row Caelan Doris is named at blindside, Will Connors makes his debut at openside while CJ Stander is at No.8.
The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne and Robbie Henshaw.
Squad PCR testing was clear.
Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 3.30pm on Saturday October 24 and the game is being televised by Virgin Media and ITV.
Ireland Team to Play Italy - 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4
15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps
11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps
3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps
Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps
19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps
21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps